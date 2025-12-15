Monthly Meet Up Invite: Menopause and Munchies

A monthly meet up of women Veterans who can hear subject matter experts discuss various topics specific to the Veteran's needs.

January 2026 we will discuss menopause, a stage in every females life. The discussion will include various treatments for all symptoms with menopause, light refreshments will be served and a Q&A session will follow.

Join at https://gcc02.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.e…