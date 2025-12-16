Women Veterans Focus Group

The Women Veterans Program is hosting a Virtual Focus Group on Thursday January 29th from 11am-12p.m. centering on Women Veterans experiences within the Atlanta VA Healthcare System. This focus group is specifically designed for Women Veterans with the goal of hearing your successes, challenges, and suggestions for improving the Veteran experience. If you are interested in participating in this virtual focus group, please contact:



Ms. Deidre Bryant, LCSW,

Women's Wellness PACT SW



deidre.bryant@va.gov



Ms. Zakia Moore, LCSW

Maternity Care Social Worker



zakia.moore@va.gov