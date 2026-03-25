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New Patient Orientation

When:

Tue. Mar 31, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET

Where:

The Gathering Place

1670 Clairmont Road

Decatur, GA

Cost:

Free

We’re excited to welcome all new patients to our New Patient Orientation, designed to help you feel informed, supported, and confident in navigating your healthcare journey.

✔ Learn about our services
✔ Meet key members of our care team
✔ Understand how to access appointments, benefits, and resources
✔ Ask questions and get personalized guidance

Whether you're new to our facility or just want a refresher, this session is a great way to get started. We look forward to seeing you there

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