Thu. Apr 30, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. ET

We’re excited to welcome all new patients to our New Patient Orientation, designed to help you feel informed, supported, and confident in navigating your healthcare journey.

✔ Learn about our services

✔ Meet key members of our care team

✔ Understand how to access appointments, benefits, and resources

✔ Ask questions and get personalized guidance

📅 Date: April 30, 2026

🕒 Time: 9am - 11am

📍 Location: Joseph Maxwell Cleland Atlanta VAMC, Chapel Ecclesia - The Gathering Place, 1670 Clairmont Rd., Decatur, GA 30033

Whether you're new to our facility or just want a refresher, this session is a great way to get started. We look forward to seeing you there.