New Patient Orientation
When:
Thu. Apr 30, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. ET
Where:
1670 Clairmont Road
Decatur, GA
Cost:
Free
We’re excited to welcome all new patients to our New Patient Orientation, designed to help you feel informed, supported, and confident in navigating your healthcare journey.
✔ Learn about our services
✔ Meet key members of our care team
✔ Understand how to access appointments, benefits, and resources
✔ Ask questions and get personalized guidance
📅 Date: April 30, 2026
🕒 Time: 9am - 11am
📍 Location: Joseph Maxwell Cleland Atlanta VAMC, Chapel Ecclesia - The Gathering Place, 1670 Clairmont Rd., Decatur, GA 30033
Whether you're new to our facility or just want a refresher, this session is a great way to get started. We look forward to seeing you there.