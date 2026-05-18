16th Annual VA2K Walk & Roll
When:
Wed. May 20, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Pete Wheeler Auditorium
1670 Clairmont Road
Decatur, GA
Cost:
Free
Calling all Veterans, family members, caregivers, and staff - it's time for the 16th Annual VA2K Walk and Roll. The annual VA2K event encourages people to live active lifestyles and allows participants to support homeless Veterans through voluntary donations of food and clothing items.
No registration required. Simply join us for the kickoff in the auditorium at the main campus.