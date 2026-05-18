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16th Annual VA2K Walk & Roll

When:

Wed. May 20, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET

Where:

Pete Wheeler Auditorium

1670 Clairmont Road

Decatur, GA

Cost:

Free

Calling all Veterans, family members, caregivers, and staff - it's time for the 16th Annual VA2K Walk and Roll. The annual VA2K event encourages people to live active lifestyles and allows participants to support homeless Veterans through voluntary donations of food and clothing items.

No registration required. Simply join us for the kickoff in the auditorium at the main campus. 

 

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