September is Suicide Prevention and Recovery Month. Please join us on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, from 11:00 am – 2:00 pm at the Atlanta VA Arcadia Clinic (250 N. Arcadia Avenue Decatur, GA 30030) for our 5th Annual Suicide Prevention and Recovery Walk-N-Roll.



All Veterans, their families, caregivers, VA staff and community partners are invited to participate. Our purpose and goal is to increase overall awareness that suicide is preventable, and recovery is possible.