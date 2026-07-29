Choose VA Tele-Town Hall

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When:
Mon. Sep 14, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET
Where:
1670 Clairmont Road
Decatur, GA
Cost:
Free
Last updated: July 29, 2026