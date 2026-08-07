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Blood Drive

Blood drive

When:

Mon. Aug 17, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

Where:

1670 Clairmont Road

Decatur, GA

Cost:

Free

The Joseph Maxwell Cleland Atlanta VA Medical Center is organizing a Blood Drive, and your participation is greatly appreciated.

This is a wonderful opportunity to make a tangible difference in the lives of Veterans and their families. Your donation can help save lives and provide much-needed support to our Veterans who have given so much for our country.

Together, we can make a significant difference!

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