Blood Drive
Blood drive
When:
Mon. Aug 17, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Where:
1670 Clairmont Road
Decatur, GA
Cost:
Free
The Joseph Maxwell Cleland Atlanta VA Medical Center is organizing a Blood Drive, and your participation is greatly appreciated.
This is a wonderful opportunity to make a tangible difference in the lives of Veterans and their families. Your donation can help save lives and provide much-needed support to our Veterans who have given so much for our country.
Together, we can make a significant difference!