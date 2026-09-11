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Start time: Friday, September 11, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. ET
End time: Friday, September 11, 2026, at 8:30 p.m. ET

CVNR Health Research Expo

Atlanta VA Research

When:

Fri. Oct 2, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET

Where:

Atrium

1670 Clairmont Road

Decatur, GA

Cost:

Free

The CVNR Health Research Expo is an exciting opportunity for Veterans to explore eye and brain research happening at the CVNR. Through exhibits, activities, and conversations, attendees will discover how research is transforming our understanding and treatment of vision and brain conditions. We aim to empower Veterans with information that can support their health and wellbeing and highlight the powerful role they play in advancing discoveries that improve care for future generations.

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