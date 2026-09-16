Domestic Violence Awareness Month - Wear Purple Day
When:
Thu. Oct 22, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET
Where:
1670 Clairmont Road
Decatur, GA
Cost:
Free
Wear Purple Day is observed during Domestic Violence Awareness Month and encourages people to wear purple to show support for survivors of domestic violence and to raise awareness about its impact.
The Atlanta VA Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program will have a table in the Atrium on October 22 from 11 am-1 pm to raise awareness, promote safety, and offer resources.