Lung Cancer Screening Awareness Day
When:
Wed. Nov 4, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET
Where:
1670 Clairmont Road
Decatur, GA
Cost:
Free
VA is at the forefront of the fight against cancer. In honor of Lung Cancer Awareness Month, VA aims to highlight the importance of lung cancer screening and make Veterans aware of screening criteria and eligibility.
Lung cancer is the deadliest cancer among Veterans and one of the most common. Nearly 8,000 Veterans are diagnosed and treated for lung cancer every year across VA medical facilities. However, when caught early, lung cancer is treatable.