We’re excited to welcome all new patients to our New Patient Orientation, designed to help you feel informed, supported, and confident in navigating your healthcare journey.

✔ Learn about our services

✔ Meet key members of our care team

✔ Understand how to access appointments, benefits, and resources

✔ Ask questions and get personalized guidance

Join on October 29, 2026, from 9 am - 12 pm at the Joseph Maxwell Cleland Atlanta VAMC, Chapel -The Gathering Place, 1670 Clairmont Rd., Decatur, GA 30033. Whether you're new to our facility or just want a refresher, this session is a great way to get started. We look forward to seeing you there.