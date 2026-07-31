Veteran care coordinator

Care we provide at VA Atlanta

Our Veteran care coordinators can answer your questions, advocate for your right to quality care, handle complaints or concerns you have about your care, and help you get started with any of our services for Veterans. These include:

Mental health services, including brief consultation, group psychotherapy, individual psychotherapy, substance/alcohol use treatment, tobacco use treatment, specialty mental health services (e.g., trauma-focused care)

Support Groups and Psychoeducation Groups

Military sexual trauma screening and treatment

Testing, counseling, and care for HIV and sexually transmitted infections, including post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) and pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) for Veterans at risk for HIV

Cancer screening, prevention, and treatment

Whole Health for Life, specific to Veterans

Fertility and family building

Hormone therapy (in limited circumstances)

Other prevention, screening, wellness, and testing services

Information about resources in our community

Policies and practices to know

Advance directives: Veterans may designate any person as a decision-maker for care if they won't be able to make these decisions themselves. This includes same-sex partners. Advance directive agents are chosen by the Veteran and do not need to be biologically related.

Changing name in records: Your name in your medical record will reflect your legal name; however, you have the option to add your chosen. For more direction, please reach out to your Veteran care coordinators.

Definition of family: "Family" may include individual(s) not legally related to the individual. Family members include spouses, domestic partners, different-sex and same-sex significant others.

Documentation in medical records: VA Atlanta maintains the confidentiality of information about sexual orientation, sexual behavior, and sex identity, just like any other private health information.

Visitation: A same-sex partner, family member, friend, or other individual can be present with the patient for emotional support during the course of the patient's stay.