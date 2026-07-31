Veteran Care Coordinator
VA Atlanta health care employees receive training in clinical care that is responsive to the unique needs of Veterans. Our trained Veteran Care Coordinators are fully equipped to support the health, welfare, and dignity of you and your family.
Connect with a care coordinator
Via secure message in My Healthe Vet
David Jaquess Ph. D
Veteran care coordinator
VA Atlanta health care
Phone:
Taj Artis LCSW
Veteran Care Coordinator
VA Atlanta health care
Phone:
Care we provide at VA Atlanta
Our Veteran care coordinators can answer your questions, advocate for your right to quality care, handle complaints or concerns you have about your care, and help you get started with any of our services for Veterans. These include:
- Mental health services, including brief consultation, group psychotherapy, individual psychotherapy, substance/alcohol use treatment, tobacco use treatment, specialty mental health services (e.g., trauma-focused care)
- Support Groups and Psychoeducation Groups
- Military sexual trauma screening and treatment
- Testing, counseling, and care for HIV and sexually transmitted infections, including post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) and pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) for Veterans at risk for HIV
- Cancer screening, prevention, and treatment
- Whole Health for Life, specific to Veterans
- Fertility and family building
- Hormone therapy (in limited circumstances)
- Other prevention, screening, wellness, and testing services
- Information about resources in our community
Policies and practices to know
Advance directives: Veterans may designate any person as a decision-maker for care if they won't be able to make these decisions themselves. This includes same-sex partners. Advance directive agents are chosen by the Veteran and do not need to be biologically related.
Changing name in records: Your name in your medical record will reflect your legal name; however, you have the option to add your chosen. For more direction, please reach out to your Veteran care coordinators.
Definition of family: "Family" may include individual(s) not legally related to the individual. Family members include spouses, domestic partners, different-sex and same-sex significant others.
Documentation in medical records: VA Atlanta maintains the confidentiality of information about sexual orientation, sexual behavior, and sex identity, just like any other private health information.
Visitation: A same-sex partner, family member, friend, or other individual can be present with the patient for emotional support during the course of the patient's stay.