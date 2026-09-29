Pike County VA Clinic
Our outpatient clinic offers primary care and specialty health services. Below, you’ll find our address and hours, parking and transportation information, and the health services we offer at our Pike County VA Clinic.
Location and contact information
Address
9528 US Highway 19
Zebulon, GA 30295-3189
Phone numbers
Main phone:
VA health connect:
Facility hours
Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Prepare for your visit
Select a topic to learn more.
IF YOU HAVE:
Thoughts of harming yourself or others
YOU SHOULD:
Dial the Veterans Crisis Line at 988, then press option 1
IF YOU HAVE:
Any serious life-threatening medical emergency, examples:
Possible stroke
Chest pain,
Extreme shortness of breath
YOU SHOULD:
Call 911 or go to the nearest ER without delay
Within 72 Hours of a Non-VA ER or Hospital visit, notify the VA at 844.724.7842
Ask the non-VA facility to fax your records to: 678.376.05598, Attention: Your Provider
Tele-Emergency Care Services available per triage from Clinical Contact Center (CCC) nurse at 855.679.0214, 24/7
IF YOU HAVE:
Any urgent/non-emergent medical issues that need to be addressed today, examples:
Cough or congestion
Pain; new or not improving
Problem with urination
Any new or worsening medical condition
YOU SHOULD:
Call the CCC at: 855.679.0214, 24/7.
Go to www.va.gov/find-locations/ and choose urgent care for VA facility type. Call 833.483.8669 for more info.
If needed, the Atlanta VA ER is open 24/7 at 1670 Clairmont Road, Decatur, GA 30033
IF YOU HAVE:
Any non-urgent/routine medical issues or questions, examples:
Medicine, treatment, testing, consult or appointment-related inquires
Non-improving medical issues
Refill or request renewal of medicines, prosthetic orders & diabetic supplies
Schedule a routine appointment
YOU SHOULD:
Call the CCC at 855.679.0214, 24/7 to assist with:
Pharmacy
Primary Care Appointments
PACT and Care team
Enrollment
For Specialty Care Appointment scheduling call 404.321.6111, option 3
Call Patient Advocates at 404.321.6111, ext. 202264
To use ID.me secure message; visit ID.me or call the Help Line: 877.327.0022 Mon - Fri 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Pike County VA Clinic Helpful Information
Pike County VA Clinic does not have Emergency Care Services.
Call 911 for a life-threatening emergency
Address: 9528 US Highway 19 Zebulon, GA 30295-3189; phone: 770-567-7500;
fax: 678.376.0598
Patient Advocate: 404.321.6111, ext. 202264
Beneficiary Travel (special mode): 404.321.6111, ext. 2032245
Community Care Billing: 888.901.6613
Monday - Friday Hours: Clinic: 8:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.; Lab: 8:00 a.m. – 2:45 p.m.: Radiology: 8:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.; CT and MRI appointment only
GENERAL INFORMATION
Nearest VA Hospital: Joseph Maxwell Cleland Atlanta VA Medical Center (JMCAVAMC),
1670 Clairmont Road, Decatur, GA 30033, 404.321.6111
Non-VA ER visit or hospitalization: Must report to the VA within 72 hours by calling: 844.724.7842
To reorder VA medications: 1) Call 404.321.6111, ext. 206641; 2) Mail refill slips enclosed in your prior prescription; 3) Drop off refill slips in the drop box at pharmacy; 4) Request refills online at My Healthe Vet.
To obtain non-VA medications through the VA: 1) Provide scripts from VA community care providers to the pharmacy. 2) Provide records and prescriptions from outside providers to the Pharmacy. Outside records can be faxed to: 678.376.0598.
ID.me: Create an account at ID.me to manage your care. To use ID.me secure message; visit ID.me or call the Help Line: 877.327.0022 Mon - Fri 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.
VA Video Connect (VVC): VVC enables you to conduct virtual visits with your care team using the camera on your phone, computer, or tablet. Visit the VVC mobile app web page at https://mobile.va.gov/app/va-video-connect. Contact the National Telehealth Help Desk at 866.651.3180 or 703.234.4483 from 7 a.m. - 11 p.m., Monday - Saturday. Call your care team to set up a VA Video Connect visit.
Mission Act Urgent Care: Use for minor injuries and illnesses. To be eligible, you must be enrolled in the VA and have received care within 24 months prior to using this benefit. To locate a facility, go to:
www.va.gov/find-locations/ or call: 833.483.8669.
Mental Health: Access services by going to your primary care clinic and request to see the team psychologist. Veterans can obtain same day services by going to their established clinic or to the Joseph Maxwell Cleland Atlanta VA Medical Center.
Whole Health: Get information about this program and how to access its classes and services, including yoga and Tai Chi. Obtain more information by asking your PACT Team or calling 404.321.6111, ext. 413156 or 413159.
Smoking Cessation: Contact scheduling to enroll in the tobacco cessation program. Additional resources can be found at https://www.mentalhealth.va.gov/quit-tobacco/smokefreevet.asp or 855.784.8838.
Cost: Free
Wheelchair availability: Wheelchairs are available upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.
We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.
DAV and Non-DAV van services
Many localities in the region provide other van services to Veterans.
Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county
Beneficiary travel
Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport.
Other services at VA Atlanta health care
Health services offered here
Select a topic to learn more.
Audiology
Common conditions: tinnitus, vertigo, hearing loss, vestibular conditions
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
9528 US Highway 19, Zebulon, GA 30295
Audiology
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our Audiology clinic provides diagnostic and rehabilitative services, VA compensation and pension examinations, and screening for employee hearing conservation. We offer a full range of audiology services like:
- Hearing and balance evaluations (Atlanta, Blairsville, Cobb, Pike and Carrollton locations)
- Balance evaluations (Atlanta location only)
- Selection, management, and repair of hearing aids and assistive listening device assessments (Atlanta, Blairsville, Cobb, Pike and Carrollton locations)
- Evaluation, programming, and management of cochlear implants and bone-anchored implants (Atlanta and Cobb locations)
- Evaluation and treatment for auditory processing disorder (Atlanta and Pike locations)
- Progressive Tinnitus Management (PTM) services (Atlanta location only)
Cardiology
Common conditions: heart disease, high blood pressure, heart rhythm disorders, angina, vascular diseases
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Pike County Cardiology
Pike County
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: Closed
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: Closed
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
We perform noninvasive, minimally invasive tests as well as invasive, interventional and structural heart procedures to evaluate, treat, and improve your heart health. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized treatment plan and treat you with the most effective medications and interventions. Our services include:
- Evaluating you for coronary heart disease, heart-valve disease, heart rhythm disorders and heart defects
- Determining how well blood flows through your blood vessels of your heart or find the cause of your heart failure
- Evaluating you for advanced therapies for Heart Failure, including heart transplantation or mechanical assist devices.
- Treating your heart vessels with noninvasive treatments as well as invasive procedures that open blockages in blood vessels with balloon angioplasty and/or stent placement
- Noninvasively monitoring you for changes in heart rhythm, using electrocardiograms (EKGs ), portable ambulatory EKG monitors, or placement of internal loop recorders
- Performing surgical treatments like pacemaker and defibrillator implantations, cardiac arrhythmia ablations, cardiac catheterization (inserting a long, thin tube into an artery or vein), percutaneous coronary interventions, percutaneous aortic valve implantation, and left atrial appendage closure device placements for stroke prevention
Laboratory and pathology
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our laboratories provide a full range of clinical and diagnostic testing services. Our laboratory and pathology services include:
- Study of blood, urine, and other bodily fluids for illness management
- Testing for infectious diseases
- Cytopathology (study of unusual cells) and surgical pathology (study of tissue removed during surgery)
- Autopsy services
Mental health care
Common conditions: addiction, depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, OCD
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Mental health care
Behavioral health
Atlanta VA Healthcare System provides support for a variety of mental health conditions and other concerns such as anxiety, depression, substance use, PTSD, bipolar disorder, and schizophrenia.
If you’re experiencing any of these or have other mental health needs, we offer counseling and other support. All VA health care facilities offer same day help for Veterans expressing a mental health needed.
Available at these locations
- Atlanta VA Medical Center
- Atlanta VA Clinic
- Blairsville VA Clinic
- Covington VA Clinic
- Fort McPherson VA Clinic
- Gwinnett County VA Clinic
- Henderson Mill VA Clinic
- Lawrenceville VA Clinic
- Newnan VA Clinic
- Northeast Cobb VA Clinic
- Oakwood VA Clinic
- Pickens County VA Clinic
- Rome VA Clinic
- South Cobb VA Clinic
- South Fulton VA Clinic
- Stockbridge VA Clinic
- West Cobb VA Clinic
- Trinka Davis Veterans Village
Care we provide at Atlanta VA
We provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a range of issues that may impact your mental health or emotional wellbeing. Our confidential outpatient services include psychiatric care and medication management, as well as group and individual therapy. Contact us to explore treatment options suited to your unique needs.
In-person and virtual services are available.
Connect with the Atlanta VA Mental Health team to learn more:
Please contact Atlanta VA Mental Health at
You may also contact your Primary Care provider and ask to be connected with a Behavioral Health provider within your Primary Care team.
Patient advocates
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care at our health care facilities. They can:
- Help you get answers or address concerns with your care team
- Advocate for patient and family rights
- Serve as advocates for minority Veterans, women Veterans, and Veterans with disabilities
- Offer specialized help to former prisoners of war and Veterans transitioning from Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF), Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF), and Operation New Dawn (OND)
Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy
Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy can help restore movement and function if you have been disabled by injury or disease.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
9528 US Highway 19, Pike County VA Clinic Zebulon, GA 30295-3189
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
If you’re living with or recovering from an injury, illness or chronic condition that limits your mobility and independence, we can help. Our physical, occupational and movement therapists and assistants combine therapeutic exercise, counseling, education and training to help you improve your health and quality of life. Our services include:
- Pain relief and joint mobilization
- Movement and exercise therapies to improve your strength, endurance, balance, and coordination
- Mobility assessment and training with wheelchairs, scooters, and walking devices
- Life skills training and activities to help you maintain the highest level of independence and functionality
- Evaluation and treatment for a wide range of medical, orthopedic, psychosocial, and neurological conditions
- Driver’s rehabilitation, lymphedema, and certified hand specialty
- Durable medical equipment for activities of daily living and home safety/ modifications
Occupational therapy provides comprehensive evaluation and treatment designed to improve functional performance, promote independence and enhance overall quality of life using a holistic and patient-centered approach.
Physical therapy helps people improve their movement and physical function, manage pain and other chronic conditions, and recover from and prevent injury and chronic disease.
Podiatry
Common conditions: arthritis, bunions, diabetic foot care, foot deformities, skin conditions, nail conditions
Our podiatry specialists evaluate and treat a wide range of injuries, diseases and disorders that affect your feet and ankles—from ingrown toenails to inflammation to diabetic foot ulcers.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
After years of walking, running, marching, jumping, rappelling, and parachuting, many Veterans experience trouble with their feet and ankles. We can help treat those problems so you can continue to enjoy an active lifestyle. Our podiatry services include:
- Arthritis care for inflamed, swollen, or damaged joints
- Foot and ankle fracture treatment, repair of cartilage, torn tendons and ligaments
- Injections to reduce pain and swelling
- Joint arthroplasty (surgical repair or reconstruction) and replacement
- Minimally invasive surgery and post-surgical rehabilitation
- Foot health maintenance procedures (bunion removal, resurfacing, and nail trimming)
Primary care
Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life, including immunizations and vaccinations. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
A strong network of family and internal medicine specialists and services can offer you the best possible care. Internal medicine doctors (internists) prevent, diagnose, and treat adult diseases. Doctors who specialize in family medicine provide primary health care to the entire family. Your primary care team can coordinate the many services you receive such as:
- Labs and blood work
- Mental health care
- Womens health care
- Social services
- Telehealth
Radiology
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
We offer radiology and imaging services to diagnose and treat many medical conditions. Our services include:
- X-ray
- Ultrasound
- Computer tomography (CT)
- Positron emission tomography (PET)
- Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)
- Flurorscopy
- Diagnostic X-Rays (walk-ins)
- Interventional Radiology procedures
Telehealth
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
With VA Connected Care, you can get care from your health providers without having to travel. Get checkups and treatment, talk about your care and more—from home or elsewhere.
Available at these locations
- Joseph Maxwell Cleland Atlanta VA Medical Center
- Covington VA Clinic
- Oakwood VA Clinic
- Pickens County VA Clinic
- Pike County VA Clinic
- Rome VA Clinic
- Newnan VA Clinic
- Atlanta VA Clinic
- Stockbridge VA Clinic
- Blairsville VA Clinic
- Trinka Davis Village
- Fort McPherson VA Clinic
- Lawrenceville VA Clinic
- Gwinnett VA Clinic
- West Cobb VA Clinic
- Cobb Multi-Specialty VA Clinic
- South Cobb VA Clinic
- Henderson Mill Annex
Care we provide at VA Atlanta health care
We use the latest in secure digital technology to set up remote visits with our health care providers. We offer Clinical Video Telehealth (CVT), Remote Patient Monitoring-Home Telehealth (RPM-HT) services, and Store-and-Forward telehealth (SFT) that lets you securely send your health information to experts at VA facilities. We offer telehealth visits with providers in:
- Tele-Mental health
- Tele-Eye
- Technology Eye-Care System (TECS)
- Remote Patient Monitoring-Home Telehealth
- Tele-Dermatology
- Tele-Audiology
- Tele-Primary care
- Sleep
- EEG
- Tele-Stroke
- Tele-Oncology
Future Expansion includes:
- TeleWound
- Telesleep to VA Clinics