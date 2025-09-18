4th Annual Walk-N-Roll for Suicide Prevention & Recovery held at Atlanta VA

PRESS RELEASE

September 18, 2025

Decatur, GA - The Atlanta VA HealthCare System marked Suicide Prevention Month on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, by hosting its 4th Annual Suicide Prevention and Recovery Walk-N-Roll.

The event brought together Veterans, their families, VA staff, and community partners to raise awareness of available resources and show that recovery is possible.

The community-wide event took place at the Atlanta VA Arcadia Clinic, where participants gathered to walk, roll, and connect with a variety of support networks. The purpose of the initiative, held during the month dedicated to suicide prevention awareness, is to unite the community around the effort to support Veterans' mental health.

"Our annual Walk-N-Roll is a powerful demonstration that our Veterans do not walk alone on their recovery journey," said Atlanta VAHCS’s Executive Director Kai Mentzer. “This event serves as an opportunity for the community to show its unwavering support for Veterans, helping to reduce the stigma often associated with seeking help for mental health challenges.”

Army Veteran Lamar Lyons reflected on the power of community and how the collaborative nature of the event helps ensure that Veterans and their families are aware of the comprehensive network of care available both within the VA system and in the broader community.

“For many of us, the hardest step is reaching out for help,” Lyons said. “Coming here, seeing folks who’ve been there, it removes that distance. That kind of connection saves lives.”

The Atlanta VA encourages any Veteran in need of support to reach out and utilize the resources available:

• Veteran Crisis Line: Dial 988 and Press 1 to connect with caring, qualified responders for 24/7 support.

• Mental Health Services: The AVAHCS offers comprehensive mental health services, and the Walk-N-Roll is just one of many programs designed to increase access to treatment.

