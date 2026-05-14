Atlanta VA Health Care System upgrades health care infrastructure

PRESS RELEASE

May 14, 2026

Decatur, GA - Atlanta VA Health Care System today announced it received funding for infrastructure upgrades in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026 to ensure safe and effective patient care for local Veterans.

The funding is part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve health care facilities in FY2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-recurring Maintenance program.

Funding projects for Atlanta VAHCS in the second quarter of FY2026 are:

Energy savings performance contract to improve building automation systems and climate control at the Joseph Maxwell Cleland Atlanta VA Medical Center main campus

Boiler efficiency compliance

Boiler replacement at Fort McPherson Domiciliary

Upgrade closed circuit televisions and physical access control systems at our three medical centers – main campus, Fort McPherson, and Trinka Davis Veterans Village

Construction and design contract support

Building modification and office space creation for VA Police and Engineering at Fort McPherson

Replacement of air handler units at the main campus

Repairs to the electrical system that carries power throughout the main campus

Electrical infrastructure upgrades

Roof and geothermal repairs at Trinka Davis Veterans Village

Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning Study, Lighting Protection Study, and Exterior Repairs at the main campus

“Improved facilities, equipment and infrastructure mean better care for Veterans, and these funds will enable Atlanta VAHCS to achieve that goal,” said Executive Director Kai D. Mentzer. “Better care for Veterans is our goal, and these projects will enable us to achieve just that.”

This investment is just one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work better for Veterans. For example, VA has: