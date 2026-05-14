Atlanta VA Health Care System upgrades health care infrastructure
PRESS RELEASE
May 14, 2026
Decatur, GA - Atlanta VA Health Care System today announced it received funding for infrastructure upgrades in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026 to ensure safe and effective patient care for local Veterans.
The funding is part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve health care facilities in FY2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-recurring Maintenance program.
Funding projects for Atlanta VAHCS in the second quarter of FY2026 are:
- Energy savings performance contract to improve building automation systems and climate control at the Joseph Maxwell Cleland Atlanta VA Medical Center main campus
- Boiler efficiency compliance
- Boiler replacement at Fort McPherson Domiciliary
- Upgrade closed circuit televisions and physical access control systems at our three medical centers – main campus, Fort McPherson, and Trinka Davis Veterans Village
- Construction and design contract support
- Building modification and office space creation for VA Police and Engineering at Fort McPherson
- Replacement of air handler units at the main campus
- Repairs to the electrical system that carries power throughout the main campus
- Electrical infrastructure upgrades
- Roof and geothermal repairs at Trinka Davis Veterans Village
- Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning Study, Lighting Protection Study, and Exterior Repairs at the main campus
“Improved facilities, equipment and infrastructure mean better care for Veterans, and these funds will enable Atlanta VAHCS to achieve that goal,” said Executive Director Kai D. Mentzer. “Better care for Veterans is our goal, and these projects will enable us to achieve just that.”
This investment is just one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work better for Veterans. For example, VA has:
- Enrolled more than 100,000 new Veterans in VA health care in 2026.
- Opened 34 new VA health care facilities since Jan. 20, 2025, expanding health care access for Veterans around the country.
- Reduced the backlog of Veterans waiting for VA benefits by 67% since Jan. 20, 2025, after it increased 24% during the Biden Administration.
- Completed 82,083,918 direct care appointments in FY2025, up 4.1% from FY2024.
- Offered Veterans more than 2.3 million appointments outside of normal operating hours, giving Veterans more timely and convenient options for care.
- Permanently housed 51,936 homeless Veterans across the country in FY2025, the highest total in seven years.