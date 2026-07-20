Atlanta VAHCS receives funding for continued infrastructure improvements

PRESS RELEASE

July 20, 2026

DECATUR, GA - Atlanta VA Health Care System received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funds earlier in the year.

The funding is part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve health care facilities in FY2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-recurring Maintenance program.

Funding projects for Atlanta VAHCS in the third quarter of FY2026 are:

508-26-102 Building 1 Exterior Repair and Coating Phase 1

508-26-152 Emergency Bus Duct Replacement

508-24-105 Fort McPherson Renovate Building 135

508-24-102 Replace Air Handling Units 2,3,5,17,19

“This funding allows Atlanta VAHCS to continue modernizing and improving, so our facility remains safe, efficient, and equipped to provide high-quality care for our Veterans in Metro Atlanta,” said Atlanta VAHCS Executive Director Kai Mentzer.

Of the total $4.8 billion committed for fiscal year 2026, VA has obligated a total of $2.2 billion. That obligation of funds in the third quarter includes:

$915 million to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities.

to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities. $229 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates.

for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates. $11 million for major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems, and boiler plants.

This investment is just one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work better for Veterans. For example, VA has: