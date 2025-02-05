Atlanta VAHCS recognizes hospitalized Veterans during National Salute to Veteran Patients Week

PRESS RELEASE

February 5, 2025

Decatur , GA — The Atlanta VA Health Care System will recognize and honor hospitalized Veterans as part of National Salute to Veteran Patients week.

Since 1978, the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) designates the week of Valentine’s Day, from Feb. 9-15, to commemorate Veterans by facilitating visits to those who are hospitalized, promoting volunteer opportunities, and accepting Valentine’s Day cards.

Local commemoration efforts at the facility include:

Monday February 10, 2025 - Popcorn Appreciation to Veterans at 11 am in the Atrium

Tuesday February 11, 2025 - Board games (Checkers) from 10 am to 11 am

Wednesday February 12, 2025 - Snow Cones from noon to 1 pm

Thursday February 13, 2025 - Arts and Crafts from 10 am to 11 am

Friday February 14, 2025, tokens of appreciation (Veteran pins, treats and thank you Valentine cards)

Saturday February 15, 2025, Atlanta Swing Orchestra in the Pete Wheeler Auditorium from 1pm to 2pm

“We are honored to host Veteran Service Organizations, community partners, and the general public to give thanks to our Veterans during National Salute to Veteran Patients Week,” said Atlanta VAHCS Executive Director Kai D. Mentzer. “If you are unable to schedule a visit, we would encourage you to mail Valentine’s Day cards to our medical center to show your gratitude for their service.”

In fiscal year 2024, schools, community groups, and youth organizations nationwide sent more than 1000 Valentine’s Day cards to the Atlanta VA Health Care System. Additionally, more than 100 volunteers and community organizations contributed to events and activities recognizing hospitalized Veterans.

To send Valentine’s Day cards to Veterans, mail to Atlanta VA Medical Center – 1670 Clairmont Road, Decatur, GA 30033.

In addition to donations, and as a complement to in-person volunteer assignments, VA provides volunteers with flexible virtual assignments.

Learn more about volunteer opportunities by visiting www.volunteer.va.gov or calling Center for Development and Civic and Engagement (formerly Voluntary Service) – VHAATGCDCE@VA.GOV or 404-728-7728.