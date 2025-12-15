PRESS RELEASE

December 15, 2025

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

December 15, 2025 3:30 p.m.

Atlanta VAHCS West Cobb VA Clinic Temporarily Closed

The West Cobb VA Clinic located at 333 Midway Road, Marietta, GA, is temporarily closed due to a flood. It is unknown at this time how long the clinic will be closed. On December 15, 2025, Atlanta VAHCS notified the property owner of the water intrusion. The lessor will work to repair and resolve all damage and will advise VA leadership when the property will be returned to patient care.

Veteran patients are being contacted by Atlanta VA schedulers to convert appointments to virtual modalities or to reschedule. Our team continues outreach efforts to Veterans to minimize impact to patient care, including telephone calls and text messages.

For appointment updates, Veterans may call 404.545.9452. Veterans may also call the AVAHCS main line at 404.321.6111, press 2 to change or schedule an appointment. In the event of a medical emergency, please dial 9-1-1 or visit the nearest emergency room.

Updates will be provided as they become available. Reporters and media outlets with questions or comments may contact the Atlanta VAHCS Public Affairs office at vhaatgpao@va.gov.

