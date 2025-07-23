Atlanta VAHCS West Cobb VA Clinic Temporarily Closed

PRESS RELEASE

July 23, 2025

Atlanta, GA - The West Cobb VA Clinic located at 333 Midway Road, Marietta, GA, is temporarily closed due to a flood.

It is unknown at this time how long the clinic will be closed. On July 15, 2025, the Atlanta VAHCS was notified of the water intrusion by the property owner. The lessor is working to repair and resolve all damage and will advise VA leadership when the property will be returned to patient care.

Veteran patients were contacted by Atlanta VA schedulers to convert appointments to virtual modalities or to reschedule. Our team continues outreach efforts to Veterans to minimize impact to patient care, including telephone calls and text messages.

For appointment updates, Veterans may call 404.545.9452. Veterans may also call the AVAHCS main line at 404.321.6111, press 2 to change or schedule an appointment. In the event of a medical emergency, please dial 9-1-1 or visit the nearest emergency room.

Updates will be provided as they become available. Reporters and media outlets with questions or comments may contact the Atlanta VAHCS Public Affairs office at vhaatgpao@va.gov.