Emergency Departments FAQs

ATLANTA VA HEALTH CARE SYSTEM EMERGENCY DEPARTMENTS (ED) FAQ’s

What is the Process?

Check in with the Medical Support Assistant (MSA) at the front desk and be registered into the system. Note: the MSA is not a doctor or a nurse. Be triaged by a nurse who will check your vital signs and ask you several questions regarding your visit to the Emergency Department (ED). You will then be placed in a category to determine which area of the ED you will go to and may affect your wait time for an exam room. An assessment will be performed by a physician or physician associate (PA) once you are in an exam room. This may involve blood work, x-rays, or other tests like CT scans.

If you need a CT scan or x-ray you will be sent to the radiology department and then brought back to the ED to await reports (this process may take several hours).

Bloodwork is drawn in the ED and generally takes 90-120 minutes for results to return.

If consultation (such as Cardiology, General Surgery, Neurology, or other specialty) is required, they may need to travel from another hospital to see you, which may lengthen your ED visit.

Why was another patient seen before me?

You will be called based on the severity of your concerns. Critically injured or ill patients will be seen first. If you have questions about the wait or your condition is worsening, please ask a staff member in the waiting room/triage area for help. We understand that waiting can be frustrating. Thank you in advance for your patience.

There are different “zones” in the Emergency Department. The fast-track zone is reserved for those who are less sick. This means that patients are generally seen more quickly. The main zone has beds with heart monitors and is reserved for sicker patients. Those patients are often in the rooms longer, which can mean longer wait times for patients assigned to this area.

Why do I have to tell my story multiple times?

The questions may be repetitive but are necessary for accuracy. We can review your chart but are likely meeting you for the first time and need to ask more questions to provide you with the best care possible.

FAQ’s

What does low acuity mean?

Health concerns that are less likely to be life threatening and would be considered an “Urgent Care” visit. Examples include chronic pain, cold/flu symptoms, dental pain, medication refills, etc. These types of concerns can generally be seen in our fast-track zone.

What does high acuity mean?

Health concerns that have the potential to become life threatening and/or that require monitoring or a higher level of nurse involvement. Examples of high acuity concerns may include chest pain, shortness of breath, stroke symptoms, etc. Patients with high acuity health concerns must be seen and evaluated in the main zone.

What is the difference between Fast Track and the main ED?

Fast Track care: manages low acuity patients who typically require limited testing.

The Main ED: manages high acuity patients who typically require a more extensive care with:

Labs

X-Ray tests

Medications administered

Specialist consultation

Can my acuity level change?

Yes, your acuity level can change once you have been seen and evaluated, or if your situation changes while waiting. This may result in you being moved to a different room or area of the Emergency Department.

Why can’t I get medication while I’m in the waiting room?

We want you to be comfortable while you wait but we are not able to provide any medications in the waiting room. Medications can only be ordered after you have been assessed and are in an exam room.

Are there any health services that Emergency Room clinicians do NOT provide?

Yes, which are outlined below:

Return to work and medical/surgical clearance forms

Work excuses will only be provided for patients seen in our department

Tax forms

Worker’s compensation forms

There are also restrictions on prescribing opioid pain medications which are governed by our department policy

I need a medication refill; can I get it refilled by an Emergency Room clinician?

This depends on the type of medication and where it was written. We can NOT guarantee that a medication will be refilled from the waiting room or triage. If you have refills, you can often get them filled at the pharmacy without being seen in the Emergency Department.

I have a prescription from a community Emergency Room, a VA referred community care provider, Urgent Care, or inpatient hospital stay. Do I need to be seen in the emergency department?

No; any valid prescription from the above list can be taken to the outpatient pharmacy window to be filled.

I have a prescription from a community dentist, pain clinic, primary care provider, etc. Can an Emergency Room clinician re-write it so I can pick it up at the VA outpatient pharmacy window?

This depends on the medication and will require an evaluation. Medicines may be provided but may also be subject to limits.

Prescriptions for opioid pain medications from an outside clinic or hospital will not be filled in the emergency department. You may present to outpatient pharmacy to determine if the medication is able to be filled.

If you do not want to wait to see an ED clinician or pharmacist, your prescription can be taken to any community pharmacy. If there is concern for cost, GoodRx can be used to find the nearest and most cost-efficient pharmacy.