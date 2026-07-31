If you are using violence or aggression in your relationship:



Care we provide at the Atlanta VA: Strength at Home

Call for more information:



If you are experiencing Intimate Partner Violence:

https://www.socialwork.va.gov/SOCIALWORK/IPV/Index.asp



If it is an emergency, please call 911 or the National DV Hotline: https://www.thehotline.org/ 1-



You can also reach out to: Georgia Coalition Against DV: https://gcadv.org/ or 1-



You can also reach out to your PACT Social Worker or call the Atlanta VA Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program:



The VA has a comprehensive website about intimate partner violence: https://www.socialwork.va.gov/IPV/VETERANS_PARTNERS/WhatIP...

