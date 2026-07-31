Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program
Reach out to us if you are experiencing Intimate Partner Violence
If you are using violence or aggression in your relationship:
Care we provide at the Atlanta VA: Strength at Home
Call for more information:
If you are experiencing Intimate Partner Violence:
https://www.socialwork.va.gov/SOCIALWORK/IPV/Index.asp
If it is an emergency, please call 911 or the National DV Hotline: https://www.thehotline.org/ 1-
You can also reach out to: Georgia Coalition Against DV: https://gcadv.org/ or 1-
You can also reach out to your PACT Social Worker or call the Atlanta VA Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program:
The VA has a comprehensive website about intimate partner violence: https://www.socialwork.va.gov/IPV/VETERANS_PARTNERS/WhatIP...