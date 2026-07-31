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Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program

Reach out to us if you are experiencing Intimate Partner Violence

If you are using violence or aggression in your relationship:

Care we provide at the Atlanta VA:  Strength at Home
Call for more information:

If you are experiencing Intimate Partner Violence:
https://www.socialwork.va.gov/SOCIALWORK/IPV/Index.asp 

If it is an emergency, please call 911 or the National DV Hotline: https://www.thehotline.org/  1-

You can also reach out to: Georgia Coalition Against DV: https://gcadv.org/ or 1-

You can also reach out to your PACT Social Worker or call the Atlanta VA Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program:

The VA has a comprehensive website about intimate partner violence: https://www.socialwork.va.gov/IPV/VETERANS_PARTNERS/WhatIP...
 

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