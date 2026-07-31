Patient Aligned Care Team Social Work (PACT Social Work)

PACT social workers are integrated members of the care team who focus on comprehensive assessments, case management, advocacy, education, and support in prevention, wellness, and chronic disease management. PACT social workers conduct advanced care planning and goals-of-care discussions, provide coping strategies for chronic illness or disability, address financial, housing, nursing home, respite, and long-term care needs. Social workers offer counseling (individual, family) and crisis intervention. PACT social workers screen for and address abuse, neglect, IPV, cognitive issues, homelessness, and substance use.



Contact your Primary Care Clinic to request a PACT social worker appointment. For Direct Scheduling with Social Work Services, please speak with your clinic MSA or contact the Call Center. Self-scheduling is also available via MyHealtheVet.

Veterans may call their assigned Social Worker to make an appointment



Connect with Primary Care Social Work



Kimberly Allen, LCSW

PACT Social Work Program Director

Atlanta VA Healthcare System

Email: Kimberly.Allen2@va.gov

Phone: