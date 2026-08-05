Veteran Response Team

To connect with a Veterans Crisis Line responder anytime day or night:

You can also:

Call 911 .

Go to the nearest emergency room.

Go directly to your nearest VA medical center. It doesn't matter what your discharge status is or if you're enrolled in VA health care.

Find your nearest VA medical center

Suicide Prevention Program

1670 Clairmont Rd Decatur, GA 30033

Hours: Monday-Friday 8 am-4 pm

Mental Health/Social Work Front Door Clinic

For same day social work and mental health services to Veterans who are not connected to a mental health or primary care clinic. The MH Front Door clinic provides mental health assessments, consultation, crisis intervention, medication management, etc.

or 206966

1670 Clairmont Rd Decatur, GA 30033

Main Floor in Suite 1B208

Hours: Monday-Friday 8 am-4 pm

Substance Abuse Treatment

Substance Abuse Treatment Program (SATP) provides both virtual care/telehealth and in-person substance abuse treatment to eligible Veterans who suffer from a substance use disorder

Contact Information:

or

DETOX: Present to the Emergency Department to request Detox services

Atlanta VA Medical Center Emergency Department

1670 Clairmont Road

Decatur, GA 30033

Day Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP):

SATP Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) is offered at 4 campuses: 3 days per week for 9 hours of treatment weekly from 8:30 am-11:30 am. Duration of IOP can range from approximately 4 to 6 weeks. The IOP offers psychotherapy groups, individual psychotherapy, case management, and medication management.

Evening Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) (at FTM only):

The Evening IOP is offered 3 days per week for 9 hours of treatment weekly Monday, Tuesdays, and Thursdays from 5:30 pm-8:30 pm. Duration of IOP can range from approximately 4 to 6 weeks. The evening IOP offers psychotherapy groups, individual psychotherapy, case management, and medication management.

Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program

• Can help assist Veterans, OR their partners who USE or EXPERIENCE IPV

• Can assist in safety planning/referrals to local shelters and resources/referrals

to VA resources

• Can assist with treatment for Veterans who USE violence and may have DV related charges

Hours: Monday-Friday 8 am-4 pm

24/7: Domestic Violence Hotline Number: 1(800)-799-SAFE (7233)

Text: Text "START" to 88788

Housing Services

Do you have a place to stay tonight?

Healthcare for Homeless Veterans (HCHV)

Community Resource and Referral Centers (CRRCs)

CRRCs provide Veterans who are homeless and at risk of homelessness with one-stop access to community-based, multiagency services to promote permanent housing, health and mental health care, career development and access to VA and non-VA benefits.

1701 Hardee Avenue, SW Atlanta, GA 30310

Building #128 & 129

Hours: Monday-Friday 8 am-4 pm

24/7 Help for Homeless Veterans National Call Center

Veterans Justice Outreach Program

The mission of the Veterans Justice Programs is to identify justice-involved Veterans and contact them through outreach, to facilitate access to VA services at the earliest possible point. Veterans Justice Programs accomplish this by building and maintaining partnerships between VA and key elements of the criminal justice system.

If you or someone you know is a justice-involved Veteran, email the VJO specialist nearest you for assistance accessing VA health care services.

Visit the Justice for Vets site to learn more about Veterans Treatment Courts.

If you are a service member or Veteran in need of legal assistance, please visit: Legal Services for Veterans.

Peer Support Program

VA Peer Specialists are Veterans with a mental health and/or substance use diagnosis who have been trained and certified by a state or the VA to assist others identify and achieve specific life and recovery goals.

Peer Specialists lead/co-lead groups, share their recovery story to inspire hope, provide linkage to care and community resources, serve as role models/peer advocates and help others identify their strengths, supports and motivation.

1670 Clairmont Rd Decatur, GA 30033

Hours: Tuesday-Friday 7:30 am-4:30 pm

Advantages to Peer Support

• Provides comfort and support

• Provides Veterans with private Peer-to-Peer sessions

• Teaches and supports the learning of skills needed to facilitate one's recovery.

• Makes Veterans aware of available services and choices.

• Helps Veterans develop a sense of wellness and self-worth.

• Improves social functioning and quality of life

• Fosters independence

• Improves ability to deal with mental illness

• Increases access to resources beyond the VA

• Improves communication with providers

• Decreases the use of crisis services

• Improves the effectiveness of mental health delivery system