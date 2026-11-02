Dr. Aimee Manion is the Associate Director for Patient Care Services at the Miami VA Health Care System and recently served as the Deputy Associate Director for Patient Care Services at the Southern Arizona Health Care System since 2019.

She began her 20 years of VA service at the Overton Brooks VA Medical Center in Shreveport, LA through the VALOR program and then transitioned to the Atlanta VA Health Care System. Dr. Manion held numerous roles within Nursing and Patient Care Services including staff nurse in Oncology/Med-Surg, ICU and Radiology; covering Nursing Supervisor; Nurse Educator and Chief Nurse at the Atlanta VAHS. As Chief Nurse in Atlanta, she provided interim and on-going oversight for several services. As an astute leader, Dr. Manion utilizes her diverse skills to support health care initiatives within the VA system and in the community including being 46th President of the Georgia Nurses Association and past chair of the Georgia-Carolinas American Heart Association Emergency Cardiovascular Care Committee.

Dr. Manion is a Lieutenant Colonel in the Georgia Army National Guard in which she holds the role of Chief Nurse. She is a proven leader with outcomes that demonstrate her ability to build sustainable coalitions and effectively manage highly complex teams and environments. She is a graduate of the VA Health Care Leadership Development Program.

Dr. Manion holds a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and a Master of Science in Nursing with a concentration in Healthcare Management and Doctor of Nursing Practice with a concentration in Leadership.