Ms. Angela Morris was appointed as the Associate Director for Resources at Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital in June 2021. In this role, she oversees Patient Administrative Services, Nutrition and Food Services, Environmental Management Services, Privacy Office, Center for Development and Civic Engagement (formerly Voluntary Services), Emergency Management, Patient Information Services and Veteran Canteen Services.

She started her VA career in 2008 as a Licensed Clinical Social Worker in the Women’s Health Clinic at the Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital. In 2012, she transitioned to an administrative track after being accepted in the Health System Management (HSM) trainee program within the VISN 17 Office. Since then, she has served as the Telehealth and Rural Access Program Manager for the VA North Texas Healthcare System, Clinic Administrator for Southern Tier Community Based Outpatient Centers affiliated with the William S. Middleton VA Medical Center, Group Practice Manager at Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital, Health System Specialist to the VISN 12 Chief Medical Officer, and Executive Assistant to the VISN 12 Network Director.

Ms. Morris received a Bachelor of Science from Xavier University of Louisiana and a master’s degree in both Public Health and Social Work from the University of Illinois- Chicago. She is a VISN 12 Leadership Development Program (VLDP) graduate, certified Lean Six Sigma Black Belt, and VHA Health Care Leadership Development Program (HCLDP) Class of 2020-2021 graduate. She is board certified in healthcare administration as a Fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE).