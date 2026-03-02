Connie Hampton

Dr. Hampton began her career as a staff nurse at the Birmingham VA Medical Center in 1995. She relocated to the Atlanta VA Medical Center in 2002 where she worked in several Nursing Leadership roles such as Nurse Manager and Associate Nurse Executive of Trinka Davis Veterans Village. Her leadership portfolio allowed her to manage acute care, long-term care, surgery, emergency, and sterile processing. She served as an Acting ADNPCS in 2014 at the Shreveport VA Medical Center in Shreveport, Louisiana and Interim Associate Director Nursing/Patient care Service at the Carl Vinson VA Medical Center for 30 days, after which she was selected as the permanent ADNPCS in 2016.

Dr. Hampton received her Associate’s Degree in 1994 from Lawson State Community College in Birmingham, AL, a Bachelor of Science in 1998 from the University of Alabama in Huntsville, a Master of Science FNP degree in 2000 from Sanford University, and a Doctorate of Nursing Practice degree in 2010 from the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa. Dr. Hampton loves community service work and is a member of Sigma Theta Tau National Nursing Honor Society, Chi Eta Phi Nursing Sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, American Organization of Nursing Leadership, Nurses Organization of Veterans Affairs and the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE). She is a proud 2015 graduate of the VA Health Care Leadership Development Program (HCLDP).