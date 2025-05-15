In 2005, Dr. Becker graduated from Barry University School of Graduate Medicine with a Doctor of Podiatric Medicine degree. She completed a rigorous 3-year PM&S-36 Residency program at the Miami VAMC in Miami, FL. She is Board Certified by the American Board of Podiatric Medicine and American Board of Multiple Specialties in Podiatry in Foot & Ankle Surgery, Podiatric Medicine, and Prevention and Treatment of Diabetic Foot Wounds and Diabetic Footwear.



Since 2008, she has worked in private practice as an associate practitioner and then eventually owning

her own practice. She continued her VA career by becoming a staff podiatrist at the Lee County VA

Ambulatory Surgery Center in Cape Coral, Florida. She served as the Northern Indiana VA Healthcare

System Chief of Podiatry from 2018 - 2022 until she transferred to the AVAHCS. Presently, she cares for

Veterans at the Trinka Davis Veterans Village in Carrollton, Georgia. Dr. Becker is also a residency evaluator for the Collaborative Residency Evaluator Committee. She enjoys spending time with her family, skiing, camping, hiking, and gardening.