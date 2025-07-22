Jennifer Gerrib has been selected as Associate Director of Operations for the Atlanta VA effective October 21, 2024. She comes to the Atlanta VA from the North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System where she was the Assistant Director for the past 3 years, during which time she completed a detail as the Interim Associate Director for the West Palm Beach VA. Ms. Gerrib is from Westville, IL and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from Illinois College in Jacksonville, IL and a Master of Social Work degree from the University of Illinois in Urbana/Champaign. She is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker a Black Belt in LEAN System Redesign and a Veterans Health Administration Certified Mentor at the Fellowship Level. She has been a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives since 2015.

She began her career at VA Illiana Health Care System in Danville, IL in 2007 as the Patient Advocate. In 2010 she became the Grant Per Diem (GPD) Liaison and Homeless Veteran Program Coordinator, starting the Homeless Program in Danville, IL, and supervising the multi-disciplinary homeless team of social workers and support staff.

In 2013 she was selected as the VISN 22 Network Homeless Coordinator stationed in Southern California. Ms. Gerrib was subsequently selected as the Chief of Veteran’s Experience Services for the North Las Vegas VA in 2017 and built the Veteran’s Experience Service. In August of 2018 Ms. Gerrib continued her career as the Mid-South VISN 9 Veterans Experience Officer stationed in Nashville, TN. During this tenure Ms. Gerrib completed a detail to the Iowa City VA as the Associate Director of Operations. In 2020 she was selected as the Social Work Executive for the Iowa City VA. Before she was promoted to the Assistant Director for the North Florida/South Georgia (NFSG) VA Healthcare System stationed in Gainesville Florida, she completed a detail as the Assistant Director of the Charlie Norwood VA in Augusta, GA.