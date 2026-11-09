Dr. Host joined the Atlanta VAHCS in November 2024 as Associate Chief of Staff for Education, and was promoted to Deputy Chief of Staff, B in August 2026.

Dr. Jennifer Marrast Host, MD, has been appointed as the Acting Chief of Staff for the Atlanta VA Health Care System. A board-certified emergency medicine physician, and a Major General in the U.S. Army Reserve, Dr. Host is known for her extensive military medical leadership and civilian clinical practice.

MG Jennifer A. Marrast Host is the commanding general of the 3d Theater Medical Command, a U.S. Army Reserve organization that serves as the single medical enabler supporting U.S. Army Central. She took command from MG Joseph Marsiglia in a September 2025 ceremony in Forest Park, Georgia.

Dr. Host earned a bachelor's degree in biology from Hunter College (CUNY) and her medical degree from Rutgers University School of Medicine in 1997. She completed her emergency medicine residency at St. Luke's-Roosevelt Medical Center in New York, finishing as chief resident in 2000, and is board certified in emergency medicine.

She was commissioned as an Army captain in July 1997, and her career has taken her from the bedside to the theater level. She deployed to Afghanistan as an emergency physician with the 452nd Combat Support Hospital and as Chief of Medical Operations for Task Force Victory in Bagram, and to Iraq as a battalion surgeon. She later commanded the 1207th U.S. Army Hospital at Fort Benning and the 75th Combat Support Hospital (Forward) in Kuwait.

During the COVID-19 pandemic Dr. Host commanded the forward element of the 3d Medical Command (Deployment Support), thirteen units spread across three theaters and seven countries. Her teams delivered force health protection and health service support, including mass vaccination events that reached more than 700 personnel at a time across the Central Command region.

Dr. Host has since held senior staff and command roles at the highest levels of Army Reserve medicine. She served as Chief of Staff of the 3d Medical Command (Deployment Support), Deputy Commanding General of the 807th Medical Command, and Assistant Surgeon General for Mobilization, Readiness and Reserve Affairs and Deputy Commanding General of the Army Reserve Medical Command.

Her professional military education includes the Army War College with Joint Professional Military Education, the Command and General Staff College, and the Military Strategic Leadership Program. Her decorations include, but are not limited to the Legion of Merit, the Meritorious Service Medal, the Afghanistan Campaign Medal and the Iraq Campaign Medal.