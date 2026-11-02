Joseph Blair

Joseph Hunt Blair previously served as Chief Supply Chain Officer at the Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS), where he also completed a one-year term as Interim Assistant Director during a prolonged vacancy.

Throughout his career with the Department of Veterans Affairs, Mr. Blair has held several key positions, including Interim Associate Director at the Carl Vinson VA Medical Center in Dublin, GA, Interim Assistant Director at the Memphis VA Medical Center, Executive Assistant to the Executive Director of TVHS, Acting Assistant Chief of the TVHS Business Office, Acting Public Affairs Officer, Acting Emergency Manager, and various roles within the prosthetics department as both a representative and purchasing agent.

A Veteran with 26 years of active and reserve service in the United States Navy, Mr. Blair has two combat deployments to Iraq with the U.S. Marine Corps and achieved the rank of Master Chief Petty Officer (E-9). In his final assignment, he served as Logistics Master Chief for a Naval Construction Regiment, overseeing the logistics needs of 2,500 naval engineers. Before joining the VA, Mr. Blair spent over 20 years in law enforcement, serving as a contractor for the Department of Homeland Security and as a local law enforcement officer, where he rose to Captain in a mid-sized department.

Mr. Blair is a graduate of the Healthcare Leadership Development Program and the VISN 9 Leadership Institute. He was recognized as a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives (FACHE) in 2026. He holds a Master of Business Administration with a concentration in Homeland Security/Resource Allocation from American Military University, a master’s-level certificate from the Law Enforcement Command Leadership Academy at the University of Tennessee, and a Bachelor of Science degree from Middle Tennessee State University. Additionally, he is federally certified in Program and Project Management (FAC-P/PM) and serves as a VHA Certified Mentor. Mr. Blair is married, has four children, and owns a small horse farm in Middle Tennessee.