Kendra Lee

Kendra L. Lee, JD, MBA, was appointed as the Associate Director of Access at the Atlanta VA Health Care System on November 18, 2024.

Ms. Lee brings more than 10 years of progressive leadership within the federal government.

Prior to joining the Atlanta VA, Ms. Lee was the Associate Director of VA Bedford Healthcare System. She was also HR Consultant with Workforce Management Consulting.

She was previously the Acting Assistant Director at the Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center from January 2022 to March 2022 and at VA Connecticut Healthcare System from March 2021 until July 2021. She also served as a Senior Employee and Labor Relations Specialist in (former) VISN 1 from March 2020 until March 2022. Ms. Lee was the Chief of Employee and Labor Relations at Jesse Brown VA Medical Center, and she has held various roles in HR at several VA Medical Centers nationwide. She started her federal career in the Federal Career Intern Program as a Federal Financial Management Specialist with the Department of Homeland Security in February 2009. During her time at DHS, Ms. Lee chartered the agency’s second ever employee organization, DHS Emerging Leaders, which was recognized by the Secretary of DHS.

Ms. Lee holds a master's degree in business administration from Florida Agricultural & Mechanical University and a Juris Doctorate from Chicago-Kent College of Law. She is licensed as an attorney in the State of Illinois and is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE).