Mr. Kai Mentzer began his healthcare career in 2007, joining the ranks of the Tucson Medical Center, a renowned non-profit community hospital in Tucson, Arizona. In 2009, driven by a desire to make a meaningful impact on the lives of Veterans, Mr. Mentzer transitioned to the Department of Veterans Affairs, where he served as a Technical Career Field (TCF) Intern at the Southern Arizona VA Healthcare System in Tucson, Arizona.

In 2011, Mr. Mentzer's journey took him to Bay Pines, Florida, a pivotal move that marked his rise as a multifaceted healthcare leader. As a vital member of the Bay Pines VA Healthcare System (BPVAHCS) within the VA Sunshine Healthcare Network (former VISN 8), he assumed a diverse range of responsibilities. In particular, he held the positions of Assistant Chief and Administrative Officer for the nation's largest Environmental Management Service (EMS). In this capacity, he exhibited exceptional organizational prowess by overseeing a vast team of nearly 400 employees, each contributing to the pivotal functions of housekeeping, interior design, minor maintenance, transportation and grounds programs, and a VISN consolidated linen facility. His leadership also extended to his roles as the acting Chief Logistics Officer, the healthcare system's Integrated Ethics Program Officer, and Health System Specialist to the Director.

This experience paved the way for his next chapter in the South Central VA Health Care Network (former VISN 16), where he took on the role of Assistant Director at the Overton Brooks VA Medical Center in Louisiana in January 2017. He then joined the G. V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center in Jackson, Mississippi, as the acting Associate Medical Center Director and later accepted the appointment permanently.

Mr. Mentzer proudly served in the United States Army starting in 2003, focusing on Nuclear, Biological, Chemical, and Radiological operations. His experiences spanned across the globe, encompassing domestic and international missions in Afghanistan, South Korea, and the continental United States.

He graduated from the University of Arizona and Southern Columbia University, receiving his Master's in Organizational Leadership.

In pursuit of continuous education and professional development, Mr. Mentzer graduated from the Healthcare Leadership Development Program in 2015. Additionally, he remains an active member of the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE) and has served as an active VHA certified mentor since 2010.