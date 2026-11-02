A Decade of Showing Up: Celebrating 10 Years of Social Work in the Emergency Department

It happens in a quiet conversation at a bedside, in phone calls made while most are sleeping to find a temporary home for a Veteran's dog, in a familiar, smiling face a Veteran has come to trust.

This year, the Social Work in the Emergency Department Program marks ten years of exactly that kind of work, and we want to say thank you.

A decade ago, this program was built on a simple idea: social workers shouldn't be consulted after the fact. They should be embedded directly in the ED, present the moment a Veteran is facing a crisis, a mental health emergency, a difficult personal situation, or a season of hardship. Being available in the moment means a Veteran is connected to help timely. An embedded social worker is already there, spotting the housing gaps, transportation barriers, and caregiver exhaustion that bring Veterans back again and again, and coordinating care in real-time to keep every Veteran connected to the support they need. This approach is central to VA's broader suicide prevention and whole-health mission, since so many Veterans in crisis present at the ED rather than through scheduled mental health channels.

Marlene Levine, Senior Social Worker, a founding member with 18 years in the ED, captures what keeps the team together: "Everybody comes to work, that's the best thing about the team." Veterans appreciate a familiar, caring presence, and that warmth extends to how the team treats one another. Their role has grown to include advanced directives, connecting Veterans to resources, and psycho-social support for medical patients as well.

That same spirit carried the team through its hardest moments. Tiffany Averette-Smith, Ed.D, LCSW, supervises and has worked alongside the team since 2016, reflects that their bond only strengthened during the pandemic. Her team attributes this to her steady advocacy, making sure the team felt safe, supported, and heard. That support carried forward in 2023, when the team rallied around their supervisor through the loss of a pet, a close friend, and a brother, a reminder this team shows up for each other, not just for patients.

That culture is reinforced by structure. Joseph Perry, II, Senior Social Worker, the newest member with over 1.5 years of service, was nervous about joining the Emergency Room, but found clear standard operating procedures made the work easier. He's come to see the team's role as covering whatever gray area no one else can: on one shift, it took four hours to find a boarding place for a Veteran's dog while its owner was admitted, and the team made it happen. They're here 24/7/365, all year round.

Now 13 social workers strong, this team continues that tradition of showing up, for Veterans, for each other, and for the Joseph Maxwell Cleland Atlanta VA Medical Center.

Ten years in, this program is proof of what's possible when compassion is built directly into the structure of care. To every member, past and present, thank you for showing up, for advocating fiercely for Veterans, and for finding solutions no one else could. Here's to the next ten years.