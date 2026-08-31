A Story of Care, Connection, and Coming Back

When Community Care and strong community partnerships are in place, Veterans are not left to navigate a medical crisis alone.

Army Veteran Jarrad Turner, Sr. admits to wearing a lot of titles. Dad, Combat Veteran, advocate and business leader to name a few. Unfortunately, he added patient to the list.

On his second deployment, he sustained multiple injuries which caused a combat-related traumatic brain injury.

“In November 2025, routine care at Joseph Maxwell Cleland Atlanta VA Medical Center revealed something serious: a brain aneurysm,” Turner shared. “Because of the Atlanta VA's Community Care program, my VA providers referred me to Emory (Hospital) for advanced imaging and neurosurgical consultation. Working closely with my Emory neurosurgical team and my VA providers, we made the call together that aneurysm clipping was the best option to protect my life and prevent a catastrophic bleed.”

On March 24, 2026, an aneurysm clipping surgery was performed and during recovery, his family and the medical teams noticed subtle neurological changes. Eventually, he lost vision in his right eye and permanently lost two months of memory, along with his sense of taste and smell.

“Although I appeared to be the same externally, I was experiencing a decline in neurological function. On March 26, it was diagnosed that I had suffered an ischemic stroke,” said Turner.

The stroke started to affect the region of the brain responsible for planning, organizing, initiating tasks, adapting to change, and regulating behavior. As a professional with a career dedicated to leading teams and organizations, executive function has been a fundamental component of his skill set.

Turner admits even basic tasks, like cooking a meal, managing money, or following a daily routine, took real support.

“These changes are well documented in stroke and TBI recovery, but they are deeply personal when you live with them every day. For me, this stroke landed on top of a pre-existing combat-related brain injury, two hits to the same command center of my life,” added Turner. Together, they've reshaped how I think, plan, and move through the world, both as a father to my kids and as a leader in rooms where I used to move fast and think faster.”

Turner received care which got him back on his feet.

“The coordinated care between the Atlanta VA, Emory, and the Shepherd Center gave me the tools, strategies, and support to keep rebuilding, one step and one task at a time. This wasn't three separate institutions handing me off to each other. It was one team, operating across three campuses, fighting for one outcome,” he said.

Turner's experience was challenging, but his outcome is an achievement that all Veterans should aspire to attain.

“When Community Care and strong community partnerships are in place, Veterans are not left to navigate a medical crisis alone. The only reason I'm here today, still able to be a dad to my kids and still able to do the advocacy work I care about, is because those teams worked together without hesitation,” admits Turner.

His biggest take away from his experience is quite simple he explains.

“My family, my kids, my colleagues in the Veteran advocacy space- they all saw the same thing I did: the VA does work.”