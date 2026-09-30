Atlanta VAHCS celebrates National Healthcare Environmental Services Week

Long before Veterans arrive for their appointments and after many have left for the day, employees with the Atlanta VA Health Care System’s Environmental Management Service (EMS) work behind the scenes to help ensure a clean, safe, and welcoming environment for everyone who visits the facility.

From Sept. 13-19, Atlanta VAHCS joined health care organizations across the nation in celebrating National Healthcare Environmental Services Week, recognizing the dedicated employees whose work supports Veterans, patients, visitors and staff throughout the health care system.

EMS employees play a vital role in the daily operation of a health care facility. Their responsibilities include cleaning and disinfecting patient-care areas, removing waste, maintaining sanitary conditions and helping ensure clinical areas are ready to serve Veterans.

“Environmental Management Service is an essential part of the health care team,” said Terry Thrasher, Atlanta VAHCS EMS chief. “Our employees take great pride in what they do because they understand that a clean and safe environment is an important part of quality health care. They may work behind the scenes, but their impact is felt throughout our facilities every day.”

For Army Veteran Donald Jenkins, that commitment is easy to recognize. Jenkins appreciates the dedication EMS employees demonstrate each day, particularly knowing that some of the employees serving Veterans are Veterans themselves.

“I appreciate the dedication of the EMS staff because they take pride in keeping this facility clean and safe for Veterans,” Jenkins said. “Some of them are Veterans themselves, so they understand what it means to come here and receive care. They know how important it is for us to have a clean and safe place when we come through these doors.”

Jenkins said the work of EMS employees can sometimes go unnoticed because it happens behind the scenes, but its importance is evident to the Veterans who depend on VA health care.

“They are part of the team that makes this place work,” Jenkins said. “They are helping take care of Veterans in their own way.”

In a health care setting, maintaining clean and sanitary environments is an important component of patient safety and infection prevention. EMS employees help support that mission every day through their attention to detail and commitment to maintaining Atlanta VAHCS facilities.

While National Healthcare Environmental Services Week provides an opportunity to formally recognize EMS employees, Thrasher said their contributions extend throughout the year.

“Our team comes to work every day knowing that what they do matters to Veterans,” Thrasher said. “This week gives us an opportunity to recognize their dedication, professionalism and commitment, but they deserve that recognition every day.”