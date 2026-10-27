Atlanta VAHCS Celebrates Spiritual Care Week: Healing Through Presence and Grace

That message was at the heart of Spiritual Care Week, celebrated Oct. 18–24 at the Atlanta VA Health Care System (Atlanta VAHCS), where a variety of activities throughout the week highlighted the important role spiritual care plays in supporting Veterans’ overall well-being.

Guided by this year’s theme, “Healing through Presence and Grace,” the celebration recognized the contributions of chaplains and the Spiritual Care Service in helping Veterans navigate life’s challenges, find comfort during difficult times and discover renewed hope and meaning.

Throughout the week, Atlanta VAHCS offered activities designed to encourage reflection, connection and awareness of the resources available through spiritual care. The observance also provided an opportunity for Veterans, employees and members of the health care team to recognize how compassionate listening, emotional support and respect for individual beliefs can contribute to healing.

“Spiritual care is about meeting people where they are and reminding them that they do not have to face life’s challenges alone,” said Reginald Cleaver, chief chaplain at Atlanta VAHCS. “Our Veterans have carried unique experiences and sacrifices throughout their lives, and those experiences can sometimes leave emotional and spiritual wounds that are not always visible. Spiritual Care Week gives us an opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to being present, listening without judgment and helping Veterans find comfort, hope and strength in ways that are meaningful to them.”

Cleaver emphasized that spiritual care is an important part of a comprehensive, Veteran-centered approach to health care. While every Veteran’s journey is different, the opportunity to speak with someone who listens with compassion and understands the importance of personal beliefs can provide reassurance during times of uncertainty, illness or transition.

For Army Veteran Ramon Sims, the value of spiritual care lies in having someone willing to listen and offer encouragement when life becomes overwhelming.

“Sometimes, you don't need someone to have all the answers. You just need someone who will take the time to listen and understand what you’re going through,” Sims said. “Knowing that spiritual care is available here gives me another source of support. It reminds me that my well-being matters and that there are people who genuinely care.”

Navy Veteran Mary Lewis also recognized the importance of having spiritual support available as part of her care at Atlanta VAHCS.

“Healing is about more than treating a physical condition,” Lewis said. “Your emotional and spiritual well-being matter, too. Having someone who respects your beliefs, offers encouragement and gives you the space to talk can bring a sense of peace when you need it most.”

The observance also underscored an important message: spiritual care is available to Veterans of different faith traditions, as well as those who do not identify with a particular religious tradition. At its core, spiritual care focuses on the individual, recognizing each Veteran’s values, experiences, beliefs and personal sources of strength.

For Veterans coping with illness, grief, stress, loneliness or the lasting effects of military service, spiritual care can complement other clinical services by providing opportunities for reflection, connection and emotional support.

As Spiritual Care Week came to a close, the message of “Healing through Presence and Grace” remained relevant beyond the seven-day observance. The celebration served as a reminder that healing is not always measured by medical treatments or clinical outcomes alone. Sometimes, it begins with a simple act of kindness, a conversation with someone who cares or the reassurance that no one has to walk the journey alone.

Through its Spiritual Care Service, Atlanta VAHCS continues to recognize the importance of treating Veterans as whole people, honoring not only their physical health but also the emotional and spiritual dimensions of their lives.