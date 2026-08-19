Atlanta VAHCS Chaplains Embrace New Approach to Veteran Healing

For many Veterans, the journey home does not end when military service is over.

The invisible wounds of trauma can linger long after the uniform comes off, affecting relationships, purpose, and hope. At the Atlanta VA Health Care System, chaplains are gaining new tools to help Veterans not only recover from those struggles but grow stronger because of them.

That commitment was strengthened when the Atlanta VAHCS Chaplain Service recently participated in the Struggle Well: Post-Traumatic Growth (PTG) and Suicide Prevention Training. The three-day event brought together chaplains, VA staff and Veterans to explore evidence-based strategies that foster resilience, promote healing, and strengthen suicide prevention efforts.

Led by the Boulder Crest Foundation, a nationally recognized leader in Post-Traumatic Growth and Veteran wellness, the training introduced participants to a research-backed framework that recognizes adversity can become a catalyst for positive change. Rather than simply recovering from trauma, Post-Traumatic Growth helps individuals develop greater personal strength, stronger relationships, a deeper appreciation for life, new possibilities, and meaningful spiritual growth.

Throughout the training, participants explored the five domains of Post-Traumatic Growth—appreciation of life, relationships with others, new possibilities, personal strength, and spiritual change. Through the Struggle Well framework, chaplains learned practical strategies they can use every day to help Veterans navigate life's challenges while fostering hope, resilience, and renewed purpose.

"Our goal is to walk alongside Veterans as they transform their struggles into sources of strength," said Atlanta VAHCS Chief Chaplain Reginald Cleaver. "The PTG approach gives us a roadmap for meaningful growth and connection."

Cleaver said the training reinforces the Atlanta VAHCS's Whole Health approach by addressing Veterans' emotional, mental, and spiritual well-being alongside their physical health.

"When we empower Veterans to see adversity as an opportunity, we help them discover new possibilities and restore hope for the future," he said.

Atlanta VAHCS chaplains provide compassionate spiritual care, crisis intervention and emotional support to Veterans and their families every day. Their participation in the Struggle Well training reflects the health care system's continued investment in innovative, evidence-based approaches that help Veterans heal from trauma, build resilience, and rediscover purpose.

As Post-Traumatic Growth principles become integrated into daily care, Atlanta VAHCS leaders hope more Veterans will learn that while adversity may shape their journey, it does not have to define their future. Instead, with the right support, it can become the foundation for renewed strength, hope, and lasting growth.