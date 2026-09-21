Atlanta VAHCS, Community Partners come together to support Veterans experiencing homelessness at Stand Down event

For Veterans facing homelessness or the possibility of losing their housing, finding the right resources can sometimes seem like an overwhelming task.

On September 16, the Atlanta VA Health Care System and its community partners made the process easier by uniting services under one roof during a Stand Down event for homeless Veterans, their families, and Veterans at risk of homelessness at the Atlanta Public Schools (APS) Student and Family Support Hub in the Atlanta University Center area.

The event brought together Veterans, family members, VA staff, community organizations and service providers with a shared goal: connecting Veterans with the resources and support they need to move toward greater stability.

Participants had opportunities to learn about housing assistance, health care, employment, benefits and other services designed to address the challenges that can contribute to homelessness. The event also provided Veterans with an opportunity to meet face-to-face with people who could help them navigate available programs and identify their next steps.

Dawn Kentish-Bennett, chief of the Atlanta VAHCS Homeless Program, said the event demonstrated the importance of collaboration between VA and organizations throughout the community. “No single organization can meet every need a Veteran may have,” Kentish-Bennett said. “By bringing VA and our community partners together, we can connect Veterans with more resources, reduce barriers and help them find solutions that can make a lasting difference in their lives.”

For the Atlanta VAHCS Homeless Program, outreach is about more than responding after a Veteran has lost housing. The program also works with Veterans who are at risk of homelessness, helping them access services that can prevent a housing crisis from becoming more serious.

Navy Veteran Wayne Smith, who attended the Stand Down, said having multiple organizations available in one location made it easier to learn about services that could help Veterans. “Sometimes you don't know where to start or who to call,” Smith said. “Having everyone here gave Veterans a chance to ask questions, get information and actually talk to people who could point them in the right direction.”

Army Veteran Lynn Ammans also attended the event and said personal connections were an important part of the experience. “It means a lot to see people come together for Veterans,” Ammans said. “You can come here, talk to somebody and realize that you don't have to try to figure everything out by yourself. There are people and organizations willing to help.”

Kentish-Bennett said that sense of connection is central to the Atlanta VAHCS's approach to serving Veterans experiencing housing instability. “Our message to Veterans is simple: We want you to reach out before you reach a crisis point,” Kentish-Bennett said. “Whether you are currently homeless, worried about losing your housing or helping a family member who is struggling, there are resources available. Our job is to help Veterans find those resources and stay connected to the support they have earned.”

The Stand Down reflects the broader mission of the Atlanta VAHCS Homeless Program, which provides assistance to Veterans experiencing homelessness or at risk of becoming homeless. Services can include housing assistance, employment and life-skills support, health care, mental health and substance-use treatment, and other resources.

The event also reinforced an important message: addressing Veteran homelessness requires a community effort. Through partnerships with local organizations and service providers, Atlanta VAHCS continues working to meet Veterans where they are, connect them with meaningful resources and help them build a path toward safe and stable housing.

For Veterans who are homeless or at imminent risk of homelessness, the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at .