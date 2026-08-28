Atlanta VAHCS Domiciliary strengthens partnerships to improve Veteran care

The best care for Veterans rarely happens in isolation.

At the Atlanta VA Health Care System’s Domiciliary Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program (DRRTP), strengthening connections among healthcare providers and support services is helping create a more coordinated approach to serving Veterans with complex needs.

On Aug. 20, Domiciliary Nursing leadership, along with the program’s Medical Director and Program Manager, hosted a partnership retreat focused on collaboration across multiple Atlanta VAHCS departments.

The retreat underscored the importance of working together to close gaps in care, increase satisfaction and improve outcomes for Veterans.

“Strengthening partnerships in the care of our Veterans is a priority,” said DRRTP Nurse Manager Cathy Strange-Rice. “Our goal is to grow stronger together, be better together and serve our Veterans together. When we work across disciplines and communicate effectively, we can better identify and address the needs of the Veterans we serve.”

The DRRTP provides residential rehabilitation services to both male and female Veterans who may be experiencing complex challenges involving mental health, substance use, medical conditions and homelessness. Meeting those needs requires collaboration among multiple disciplines and stakeholders.

For Strange-Rice, that collaboration is essential to providing comprehensive care.

“Our Veterans come to us with different needs, and no single department can address all of those needs alone,” she said. “Partnerships allow us to bring our different areas of expertise together so we can provide safer, healthier and higher-quality care.”

The retreat aligns with the Domiciliary’s sustained dedication to improving its environment and services. Recent structural enhancements have transformed the program's dining area through the addition of a newly renovated, modern kitchen. Across the facility, the installation of new tile flooring has contributed to a more inviting atmosphere, providing a warm welcome to Veterans. The program has also increased the number of admissions it can accommodate each week and expanded weekend hours to support priority admissions.

“These improvements are about more than the physical environment,” Strange-Rice said. “They demonstrate our commitment to creating an environment where Veterans feel safe, respected and supported as they work toward their goals.”

The Domiciliary team provides a unique level of direct care to a special population of Veterans, many of whom require support from several healthcare and support services simultaneously.

“When we strengthen our partnerships, we strengthen the care we provide,” Strange-Rice said. “Ultimately, everything we do comes back to one thing, helping our Veterans achieve positive outcomes and move forward in their lives.”