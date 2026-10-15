Atlanta VAHCS honors Navy Veterans on the service’s birthday

Every Oct. 13, the United States Navy celebrates its rich history of service, sacrifice and commitment to protecting the nation.

For Navy Veterans receiving care through the Atlanta VA Health Care System, the annual celebration is more than a birthday. It is an opportunity to reflect on their military service, remember the shipmates who served alongside them and honor the generations of Sailors who have carried on the Navy’s proud traditions.

The Navy traces its origins to Oct. 13, 1775, when the Continental Congress authorized the acquisition of armed vessels to protect American interests during the Revolutionary War. In 2026, the Navy celebrates its 251st birthday, marking more than two and a half centuries of naval service to the nation.

Navy Veteran Joseph McGee says the anniversary is an opportunity to recognize the dedication of those who have worn the uniform and the sacrifices they made in service to their country. “The Navy’s birthday reminds me of the people I served with and the commitment we shared to protecting our country. It is a proud tradition, and I am honored to have been part of it,” McGee said.

Ronald Lewis, who served 10 years in the Navy, views the celebration as a reminder that military service creates lasting bonds that continue long after Sailors leave active duty.

“When you serve in the Navy, you become part of something bigger than yourself. The friendships, the lessons and the sense of responsibility stay with you long after your service ends,” Lewis said.

For Navy Veteran Paul Smith, the anniversary is also an opportunity to recognize the service of those who came before him and those who continue to serve today.

“Celebrating the Navy’s birthday is about remembering our history, honoring those who made sacrifices and recognizing the Sailors who continue the mission today. I am proud of the Navy’s legacy and grateful I had the opportunity to serve,” Smith said.

Although each Veteran’s military experience is unique, their reflections highlight the enduring significance of Navy service: teamwork, discipline, commitment and a shared responsibility to defend the nation.

The Navy’s legacy extends far beyond its ships and missions. It lives on through the Veterans who carry their experiences into civilian life, the families who supported them throughout their service and the communities that continue to recognize their contributions.

At the Atlanta VA Health Care System, Navy Veterans such as McGee, Lewis and Smith represent an important part of the Veteran community. Their stories serve as a reminder that honoring military service means recognizing not only the history of the armed forces but also the individuals whose dedication helped shape that history.

As the Navy marks another birthday, the celebration offers an opportunity to thank all who have served at sea and ashore, remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice and recognize the lasting contributions of Navy Veterans throughout the nation.

For those who once wore the Navy uniform, Oct. 13 is a chance to look back with pride, remember their shipmates and celebrate a legacy that continues to inspire future generations.