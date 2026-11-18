The Atlanta VA Health Care System Center for Development & Civic Engagement (CDCE) office brought Veterans together for an afternoon of fun, friendship and friendly competition during its Veterans Game Day Matinee Nov. 4 at the Cobb VA Clinic.

The event welcomed 26 Veterans for an opportunity to connect with fellow Veterans, build camaraderie and enjoy a variety of games in a relaxed, welcoming environment.

Participants enjoyed a selection of games, including dominoes, checkers, chess, Scrabble, Connect 4, bingo and playing cards. Beyond the friendly competition, the event was designed to help reduce loneliness and social isolation, strengthen social skills and promote a greater sense of belonging among Veterans.

“Hosting this event so close to Veterans Day made it especially meaningful,” said Sadarious Hill, CDCE specialist. “It provided an opportunity to bring Veterans together, recognize their shared experiences and give them a chance to reconnect with one another through fellowship and fun.”

Army Veteran Ronald Jackson enjoyed the opportunity to spend time with fellow Veterans and participate in the activities.

“I really enjoyed myself,” Jackson said. “It was great getting together with other Veterans, playing games and having a good time. I look forward to doing this again.”

Navy Veteran Joseph Lewis also praised the initiative, emphasizing the value of creating opportunities for Veterans to socialize and connect.

“I think this was a great idea,” Lewis said. “It gives Veterans something enjoyable to do while spending time with people who understand their experiences. I'll definitely be participating in the next one.”

As an initial offering, the Veterans Game Day Matinee will help the CDCE office assess Veteran interest and participation while gathering feedback to guide future activities. The goal is to build on this first event by creating additional opportunities for Veterans to develop friendships, strengthen connections and enjoy meaningful social experiences.

Through initiatives like Veterans Game Day Matinee, Atlanta VAHCS continues to explore creative ways to support Veterans beyond clinical care by fostering community, connection and a lasting sense of belonging.