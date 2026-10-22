Atlanta VAHCS Observes National Pharmacy Week

The Atlanta VA Health Care System will proudly join health facilities nationwide in observing National Pharmacy Week, October 19–25, celebrating the vital contributions of pharmacists and pharmacy technicians in improving the health and well-being of Veterans.

Throughout the week, Atlanta VAHCS will recognize its dedicated pharmacy staff for their commitment to excellence in medication, safety, patient education, and collaborative care.

“Pharmacists play a critical role in every aspect of Veteran care, from managing complex medication regimens to ensuring safe and effective treatment outcomes,” said Dr. Jeff Denner, chief of pharmacy at Atlanta VAHCS. “Our pharmacy team is deeply committed to serving those who served, providing personalized, evidence-based care that helps Veterans live healthier, fuller lives.”

Denner also emphasized the important role pharmacy technicians play in supporting safe and timely medication services.

“Our pharmacy technicians are essential members of the team, helping ensure medications are prepared safely and delivered to Veterans receiving care in our hospitals and communities,” he said.

Atlanta VAHCS pharmacy services include inpatient and outpatient medication management, telepharmacy consultations, anticoagulation therapy, pain management, and chronic disease education. Veterans can also access convenient mail-order prescriptions through VA’s Consolidated Mail Outpatient Pharmacy program.

Army Veteran Denis James, who receives his prescriptions through the VA, said he’s grateful for the expertise and accessibility of the pharmacy staff.

“The pharmacists here take the time to explain my medications and make sure I understand how they work together,” James said. “They treat you like family and that means a lot to us Veterans.”

National Pharmacy Week highlights the impact of pharmacists as integral members of the VA health care team. The Atlanta VA Health Care System’s pharmacy professionals continue to lead efforts in medication safety, innovation, and Veteran-centered service across Georgia and beyond.