Atlanta VAHCS Podiatry Resident Selected as National Resident Ambassador

The Atlanta VA Health Care System is celebrating a significant professional achievement by one of its Postgraduate Year Two (PGY2) Podiatric Medicine and Surgery residents.

Dr. Umair Siddiqi has been selected as one of only two Resident Ambassadors for the American Board of Podiatric Medicine (ABPM), becoming part of a newly established national ambassador program designed to engage residents in advancing the podiatric profession and promoting board certification.

As one of the inaugural Resident Ambassadors, Siddiqi will serve as a liaison between the ABPM and podiatric residents across the country while helping increase awareness of the organization's educational resources, leadership opportunities, and commitment to excellence in patient care.

For Siddiqi, the opportunity extends beyond professional development, it is another way to improve care for the Veterans he serves.

"Serving as one of the first Resident Ambassadors for the American Board of Podiatric Medicine is an incredible honor," said Siddiqi. "This role will allow me to bring back new ideas, best practices and educational opportunities that ultimately enhance the care we provide to our Veterans. Every opportunity to grow as a clinician and leader helps me become a better advocate for the men and women who have served our nation."

Atlanta VAHCS's Podiatric Residency Program is recognized for providing comprehensive clinical training while preparing residents to become leaders in podiatric medicine through excellence in patient care, research, and education.

Kristin K. Rizzo, DPM, Atlanta VAHCS Podiatric Residency Program Director and Assistant Chief of the Podiatry Section, said Siddiqi's selection reflects both his dedication and the strength of the residency program.

"I am incredibly proud of Dr. Siddiqi for being selected as one of the inaugural Resident Ambassadors for the American Board of Podiatric Medicine," said Rizzo. "This prestigious appointment recognizes his commitment to excellence, leadership and service. I am excited to watch him continue to grow and mature in his own leadership potential while promoting our residency program and the podiatric profession to the medical community. His accomplishments reflect the high caliber of our residents and our continued commitment to developing future leaders in podiatric medicine."

The appointment also highlights the Atlanta VAHCS’s commitment to fostering innovation, professional growth, and clinical excellence among its trainees. By participating in national leadership opportunities, residents gain valuable experience that strengthens both their professional development and the quality of care delivered to Veterans.

As one of the first physicians to serve in this new ambassador role, Siddiqi represents both the future of podiatric medicine and Atlanta VAHCS's ongoing mission to provide exceptional health care for those who have served.