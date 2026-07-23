Atlanta VAHCS Veteran Credits VA's Secure Messaging for Fast, Exceptional Emergency Care

For Army Veteran Pete Morrissey, a simple secure message through the Atlanta VA Health Care System quickly became an example of how technology, teamwork and compassionate care can make a meaningful difference for Veterans.

Morrissey, a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point and former Army aviator, recently used VA's secure messaging feature to contact his care team with an urgent medical concern. Within a short time, he was connected with Atlanta VAHCS Emergency Department staff, who ensured he received prompt attention and the care he needed.

The experience left a lasting impression on the Veteran, who praised both the speed of the response and the professionalism of the staff who guided him through the process.

"I was genuinely impressed with how quickly everything happened," Morrissey said. "I sent a secure message expecting it might take some time before I heard back, but instead I was immediately connected with the Emergency Department staff. They were professional, reassuring and made sure I received the care I needed without delay."

Morrissey said the experience reinforced his confidence in the Atlanta VAHCS and demonstrated how Veterans can benefit from using secure messaging to communicate with their health care team.

"The entire process exceeded my expectations," he said. "Everyone I encountered treated me with respect, listened to my concerns and acted quickly. It reminded me that there are dedicated people throughout the VA who truly care about Veterans and work hard every day to provide outstanding care."

While Morrissey acknowledges that some Veterans may have had less-than-positive experiences with the VA health care in the past, he believes Atlanta VACHS deserves another opportunity to earn their trust.

"If you've had a negative experience with the VA in the past, I would encourage you to give them another try," Morrissey said. "Health care continues to improve, and my recent experience showed me just how responsive and committed the Atlanta VA team is. Don't let an old experience keep you from receiving the health care you've earned."