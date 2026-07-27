Atlanta VAHCS Veterans Bring Home Medals and Memories from the 2026 National Veterans Golden Age Games

Three Atlanta VA Health Care System Veterans demonstrated that determination, resilience, and healthy competition have no age limit as they represented the medical center at the 2026 National Veterans Golden Age Games in Tampa Bay, Florida, June 27–July 2.

Air Force Veteran Kerry Harmon, Marine Veteran Alfices Duncan, and Army Veteran Anita Willingham joined hundreds of Veterans, including several others representing Atlanta VAHCS, from across the nation for the annual event. The gathering celebrated "Fitness for Life" by motivating older Veterans to stay active through sports, recreation, and camaraderie. The event not only promoted physical well-being but also fosters a sense of community among participants.

Competing in a variety of athletic events, the Atlanta VAHCS Veterans embraced the opportunity to challenge themselves while building lasting friendships with fellow Veterans from around the country.

"The Golden Age Games reminded me that age doesn't define what we're capable of accomplishing," said Harmon. "Every event was an opportunity to push myself, meet incredible Veterans, and prove that staying active is one of the best ways to maintain both physical and mental health."

For Duncan, the week was about much more than medals and competition.

"Being surrounded by Veterans from every branch of service created an atmosphere of encouragement and respect," Duncan said. "We competed hard, but we also celebrated each other's successes. That's what makes these Games so special."

Willingham said participating in the Games reinforced the importance of wellness and staying connected with other Veterans.

"I left Tampa inspired," Willingham said. "The Golden Age Games showed that it's never too late to set new goals, stay healthy, and continue serving as an example for others. I can't wait to compete again."

Atlanta VA Health Care System VAHCS Supervisory Recreation Therapist Shalyn Alexander, one of the three coaches who supported the team throughout the competition, said the Games are an important part of helping Veterans maintain active and independent lifestyles.

"The National Veterans Golden Age Games empower Veterans to discover what they're still capable of achieving," Alexander said. "Whether they return home with medals or simply the satisfaction of accomplishing a personal goal, every Veteran who participates is a winner. Watching our Atlanta Veterans encourage one another and represent our health care system with pride was incredibly rewarding."

The National Veterans Golden Age Games, sponsored by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, are open to Veterans age 55 and older who are enrolled in VA health care.

Atlanta VAHCS continues to encourage eligible Veterans to participate in adaptive sports and recreational therapy programs throughout the year, helping them improve their health, build confidence, and strengthen connections with fellow Veterans.