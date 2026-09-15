Atlanta VAHCS Veterans Reflect on the Meaning of POW/MIA Recognition Day

For Veterans, the black-and-white POW/MIA flag carries a message that needs no explanation: You are not forgotten.

On Sept. 18, the Atlanta VA Health Care System joins the nation in observing National POW/MIA Recognition Day, honoring Americans who were prisoners of war and those who remain missing in action.

The day is a reminder that the nation’s commitment to its service members does not end when a war is over or when a Veteran returns home. For those who were captured or never returned, that commitment continues through remembrance and the ongoing effort to account for those still missing.

For Veterans receiving care at Atlanta VAHCS, that message resonates deeply because of the bonds formed through military service.

Retired Army Sgt. Ramon Sims, who served during the Vietnam War, said the observance represents a promise to those who sacrificed and never came home.

“It’s a promise,” Sims said. “A promise that we’ll never forget those who were held captive or who never came home.”

That promise extends to the families who have lived for decades with uncertainty about the fate of their loved ones.

Navy Veteran Joseph McGee understands the significance of remembering those who served.

McGee, who was serving at Fort Stewart, Georgia, during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, said his own military experiences reinforced the importance of the commitment service members make to one another.

“Once you serve, you understand that you're part of something bigger than yourself,” McGee said. “You don't forget the people who served before you, and you don't forget the sacrifices they made.”

For Marine Corps Veteran Denis James, that connection between service, sacrifice and remembrance is equally important.

James recalled the tremendous patriotism that swept across the country following the Sept. 11 attacks, when Americans rallied around service members and their families.

“The patriotism was so abundant wherever you went,” James said. “It showed how much people valued those who were willing to serve and sacrifice for this country.”

That spirit of appreciation is at the heart of POW/MIA Recognition Day.

The observance calls attention not only to those who were captured or remain missing, but also to the families, fellow service members and communities that have carried their memories forward.

The POW/MIA flag has become one of the nation's most recognizable symbols of that commitment. Its stark black-and-white design serves as a daily reminder that thousands of American service members remain unaccounted for from conflicts throughout U.S. history.

For Veterans, the significance is personal.

Military service creates bonds that can last a lifetime. Veterans know what it means to stand beside someone, depend on someone and, ultimately, make a commitment to never forget those who served alongside them.

National POW/MIA Recognition Day gives the entire nation an opportunity to honor that bond.

At the Atlanta VA Health Care System, the observance is also a reminder of the responsibility to preserve the stories of those who served and sacrificed, including those who never had the opportunity to return home.

As Veterans and their families look upon the POW/MIA flag Sept. 18, its message remains simple and powerful:

You are not forgotten.