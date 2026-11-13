Healing Voices and Visions Honors Women Veterans

Every Veteran carries a story of service, and on Tuesday evening, in honor of Veterans Day, the Atlanta VAHCS gathered to honor the women whose courage, strength, and sacrifice deserve to be seen and celebrated.

Healing Voices and Visions brought together resources, an art display, items of appreciation, and handmade quilts in their honor. To every Veteran: thank you for your service and your sacrifice.

The evening began with reverence. Dr. Kendra Lee, Atlanta VAHCS Associate Director of Access, offered a warm welcome, and Marietta High School presented the colors, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance, the National Anthem, a moving poem of affirmation, and the room rose in gratitude as the branches medley honored all who have served.

That spirit of service is at the heart of our mission. Atlanta VAHCS serves one of the largest populations of enrolled women Veterans in the nation, and we are committed to meeting their needs. We recently piloted self-referral for gynecology care, and mammography services launched this summer. Plans are underway to expand women's health services even further, as the population grows.

With that commitment in mind, the conversation turned to empowerment through two panels pairing community partner experts with Veteran attendees. Our panelists were Veterans themselves, and we thank them for giving back to fellow Veterans by generously sharing their expertise.

The first panel, Financial Empowerment, focused on building a foundation for the future. Panelists spoke about financial freedom and building wealth, encouraging attendees to create a realistic budget, know their credit score, consider a financial advisor, and make smart investments. They urged Veterans to ask for help, plan for next steps, prepare for life transitions, and tap into resources from Veterans Health Administration, Veterans Benefits Administration, and beyond.

Just as strong finances build a secure future, a strong body and mind sustain it. The second panel, Healthcare Empowerment, emphasized getting a second medical opinion, not delaying care, and prioritizing mental health. Panelists recommended daily practices like sleep, exercise, and mindfulness, along with pacing yourself and making realistic plans. They encouraged Veterans to be their own best advocates and to set measurable goals and actively follow through.

None of this would have been possible without our Atlanta VAHCS Center for Development and Civic Engagement, and our community partners, Marietta Roswell Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated, Marietta Elks Lodge No. 1657, Grands Girls quilters, and Marietta High School Air Force Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps. They all shared valuable resources and provided food and beverages that made the celebration feel special. Thank you for standing alongside us in support of those who served.

And that brings us to a message for our women Veterans: you have spent your lives caring for others, often putting yourselves last. Remember that self-care is not selfish. You have earned this care, and you deserve it.

If you are a Veteran not yet enrolled, we invite you to enroll in VA care today. Thank you for your service. We are honored to serve you.