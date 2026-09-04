New Beginnings: Journey to Recovery

The community room at the Callanwolde Fine Arts Center atrium was elegantly draped in balloon displays, celebratory backdrops, fairy lights, and folding chairs perfectly lined up for the graduates and their guests. The entrance was perfectly set – flanked with informational tables hosted by community partners and VA team members – ensuring graduates had consistent access to resources – including graduation day.

Program Director Gerrilyn Levy, LCSW, opened the ceremony with gratitude and grace – welcoming and thanking all in attendance and reminding us of a simple truth – recovery is not a solo journey – it is a team effort. Looking out at the rows of coaches, social workers, peer mentors, family members, and VA staff, she reminded everyone that those same people answered calls in the middle of the night, provided comfort in and through the hard days – and believed in the graduates – often before they believed in themselves. She further highlighted community partners including Chastain Horse Park, Callanwolde Fine Arts Center, and House of Hope Atlanta for their outstanding contributions to and support of PRRC.

Following heartfelt congratulatory sentiments and words of wisdom from Dr. Joseph Smith, Assistant Chief of Social Work, three PRRC graduates shared testimonials and lessons learned during their 12-24 months in the program. One by one, each noted the immeasurable impact of the PRRC team. From the importance of building firm, psychologically safe relationships, having tools in your toolbox, to uncovering the good inside of yourself – each testimony was rooted in love, humanity, grace, and compassion for their fellow Veterans – and themselves. Each noting the importance of courage, resilience, and healthy boundaries – gave confirmation the PRRC team is committed to our Veterans. During each speech, audience members applauded, cried a little, clapped some more, and wiped more tears – illustrating the impact and importance of human connection.

Prior to the presentation of diplomas, fellow Veteran and keynote speaker, Dr. Connie Hunter-Baptist, closed the program with words that settled over the room like a veil of inspiration. She reminded everyone that graduation is not a finish line – it’s a transition – to the next best you. The transition from PRRC is anchored in a renewed sense of purpose to actualize every ounce of potential within. She encouraged the graduates to be kind to themselves; to extend the same grace they would offer a friend who stumbles. Dr. Hunter-Baptist further noted recovery isn’t about perfection; it’s about staying connected – to community and to support systems, and to ask for help. Her sentiments echoed the common thread shared by previous speakers – and the graduates – no one was ever meant to walk the road to recovery alone.

After the graduates received their diplomas, were instructed to turn their tassels, and the room dissolved into applause, Program Director Levy provided closing remarks, thanking every organization – echoing the nearly a decade long partnership with Callanwolde. The gathering illustrated that PRRC does not work in isolation – recovery requires partners who see it not as a private struggle, but as a shared community responsibility.

As the ceremony wound down, graduates shared a meal, took photos, and embraced the coaches and mentors who had walked beside them through one of the hardest stretches of their lives. The next chapter may bring its challenges, and they will step into it together, carrying with them the tools, the community, and the hard-won belief that they were worth the fight.

They didn’t just graduate. They became proof that recovery – with community – is possible.