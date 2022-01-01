Stories
Here's new information on the Atlanta VAHCS
With VA’s help, a Veteran claims to have been transformed into a new person
Howard feels his position as a trainer allowed him to hide a personal secret. “I got to a point where I said, ‘I am done’,” he said. “Then there was a voice that told me to call the Crisis Hotline and that kind of got the ball rolling”.
Dr. Maria Ribeiro to receive Unsung Heroine Award
Dr. Maria Ribeiro has been selected as a recipient of the Unsung Heroine Award as part of the Emory Women of Excellence Award, presented by the Center for Women at Emory and the Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. Each year, an award ceremony celebrating those who have demonstrated extraordinary dedication to issues affecting women at Emory and in the larger community is held.
The Season of Giving
During the holiday season, the staff of the Atlanta VA Healthcare System continued to provide services and care to Veterans while also spreading cheer and joy with the gift of giving.